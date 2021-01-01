About this product
We’ve taken the best of both worlds with our Pomegranate 1:1 THC:CBD gummies. They are a great compliment to any adventure by providing a balanced and enjoyable high for both mind and body using a Hybrid terpene blend. If you are new or sensitive to edibles, the Pomegranate gummies are an excellent place to start. Have some before getting into your yoga routine, or climbing to the highest peak.
It’s a little like getting a high five from your imaginary friend. Enjoy!
100mg THC:100mg CBD per package, 10mg THC:10mg CBD per gummy.*
*Serving size varies by location.
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin
Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
