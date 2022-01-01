Wyld Sours are a new adventure on the Wyld journey. Whether enjoyed with a group of your favorite people or at the peak of your expedition, our new line of flavors offer a burst of refreshment and relief with every serving. Not too sweet, and not too tart, Wyld Sours offer an experience for everyone.



Our new Sour Apple gummies help to create a bright + adventurous experience with zing.



It's a little like sparklers on a summer night. Enjoy!



100mg THC per container, 10mg THC per gummy



Contains: Coconut