Wyld Sours are a new adventure on the Wyld journey. Whether enjoyed with a group of your favorite people or at the peak of your expedition, our new line of flavors offer a burst of refreshment and relief with every serving. Not too sweet, and not too tart, Wyld Sours offer an experience for everyone.
Our new Sour Apple gummies help to create a bright + adventurous experience with zing.
It's a little like sparklers on a summer night. Enjoy!
100mg THC per container, 10mg THC per gummy
Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
