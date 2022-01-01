Wyld Sours are a new adventure on the Wyld journey. Whether enjoyed with a group of your favorite people or at the peak of your expedition, our new line of flavors offer a burst of refreshment and relief with every serving. Not too sweet, and not too tart, Wyld Sours offer an experience for everyone.



Our new Sour Apple gummies help to create a bright + adventurous experience with zing.



It's a little like sparklers on a summer night. Enjoy!



100mg THC per container, 10mg THC per gummy



Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Apple Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Fruit juice (color), Turmeric (color), Sunflower Lecithin, Terpenes (Limonene, Valencene, Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Pinene)



Contains: Coconut