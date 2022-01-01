Wyld Sours are a new adventure on the Wyld journey. Whether enjoyed with a group of your favorite people or at the peak ofyour expedition, our new line of flavors offer a burst of refreshment and relief with every serving. Not too sweet, and not too tart, Wyld Sours offer an experience for everyone.



Our Sour Cherry gummies offer a mellow + carefree experience that packs a tart punch.



It's a little like a hammock for your inner thoughts. Enjoy!



100mg THC per container, 10mg THC per gummy



Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Terpenes (Linalool, Myrcene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpineol)



Contains: Coconut