Altius Dispensary

Orland Hills, IL
Altius Dispensary

Change Your Altitude. Newcomers, those well-versed in cannabis, locals, and visitors to Orland Hills, IL and the surrounding areas are welcome to explore, elevate and enjoy a fresh, new, and exciting experience at Altius Dispensary. We are a modern recreational dispensary where acceptance, equity, and empathy are woven into the fabric of our service. Let us set you at ease, answer your questions and fulfill every expectation.

9101 159th St, Orland Hills, IL
Call 4648886249
License 284.000275
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

