About this dispensary
Altius Dispensary
Change Your Altitude. Newcomers, those well-versed in cannabis, locals, and visitors to Orland Hills, IL and the surrounding areas are welcome to explore, elevate and enjoy a fresh, new, and exciting experience at Altius Dispensary. We are a modern recreational dispensary where acceptance, equity, and empathy are woven into the fabric of our service. Let us set you at ease, answer your questions and fulfill every expectation.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
9101 159th St, Orland Hills, IL
License 284.000275
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
Photos of Altius Dispensary
Promotions at Altius Dispensary
Updates from Altius Dispensary
0 Reviews of Altius Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.