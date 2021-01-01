About this product
Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and an Indica enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.
It’s a little like the soft furry slippers for your mind. Enjoy!
50mg THC per package, 5mg THC per gummy.
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Marionberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin
Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
