About this product
Lift off with the delicious flavor of orange sherbet, garnished with a a twist and a drop of agave nectar. Sugar free and less than 5 calories per serving, you can ascend new highs with Countdown without being bogged down by excess sugar.
Each can of Countdown has a resealable top and 5mg measuring cap so you can control your dosage and keep your drink fresh and delicious.
Each can of Countdown has a resealable top and 5mg measuring cap so you can control your dosage and keep your drink fresh and delicious.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wynk
A microdose of relaxation, sans hangover. Drink up, chill out, and expect a light buzz in about 10-15 minutes. Refreshing all natural flavors, sparkling with the essence of tempting fruit.
State License(s)
RMD1345
MAN000020
00000086DCKR00375578
MMCPP00015
AMF738