Logo for the brand Xtracted Labs

Xtracted Labs

Refine Seattle
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisVaping

Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers

3 products
Product image for Blue Raspberry Disposable Vape 0.3g
Vape pens
Blue Raspberry Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
Product image for Tangie Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
Vape pens
Tangie Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Death Star Disposable Vape 0.3g
Vape pens
Death Star Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs