X-trates
Blueberry Cookies Distillate Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Indica Dominant (60I/40S) | Genetics: Blueberry Tahoe x Thin Mint GSC
Blueberry Cookies is often effective for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. An indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC, patients have reported improved relaxation and creativity.
X-Trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
Blueberry Cookies is often effective for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. An indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC, patients have reported improved relaxation and creativity.
X-Trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
Blueberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!