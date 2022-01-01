About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (Indica Dominant) |Genetics: OG Kush & Durban Poison
GSC is an Indica dominant strain with a strong Sativa component. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. Patients report that it is most effective at treating anxiety, stress, and depression, though it's also good for appetite stimulation as well.
X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
About this brand
X-trates
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.