Strain Type: Hybrid (50S/50I) | Genetics: African Orange x Sour Tsunami
Orange Tide is a high CBD strain variant of an African Orange mix with Sour Tsunami produced by Equilibrium Genetics of Santa Cruz CA. 1:1 means 1 part CBD to 1 part THC.
X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.
Requires a 510 threaded battery.
X-trates
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.