X-trates

Skywalker Express Kief Rosin

About this product

Out of our extraction lab in Fitchburg, we have begun to produce a new variant of Kief Rosin! These crossed batches are prepared by mixing equal parts of two separate strains of kief and pressing them together as a mixed batch. Picking from the highest grade dry sift available, mixing two strains has resulted in creating some incredibly unique terpene profiles and additionally complementary medicinal effects.
Skywalker OG + Purple Pineapple Express created Skywalker Express!
