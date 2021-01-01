Loading…
XITE

Delta-8 THC Milk Chocolate Bar 300mg

About this product

Our silky Milk Chocolate Bar is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Ingredients: Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested

100% Federally Legal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!