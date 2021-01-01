About this product

Our silky Milk Chocolate Minis are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Being so delicious and smooth, you can add these to any part of your day. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece.

100% Federally Legal



Ingredients: Sugar, Cacao Butter, Alpine Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



All Natural– Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested