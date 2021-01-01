XITE
Delta-8 THC Milk Chocolate Minis 25mg
About this product
Our silky Milk Chocolate Minis are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Being so delicious and smooth, you can add these to any part of your day. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece.
100% Federally Legal
Ingredients: Sugar, Cacao Butter, Alpine Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
All Natural– Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested
