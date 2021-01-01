Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand XITE

XITE

Delta-8 THC Peanut Butter Nuggets 25mg

About this product

Our creamy Peanut Butter Nuggets are our fans favorite. With all natural peanut butter and milk chocolate, these delectable treats are one of a kind. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece.
ngredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Nonfat Dry Milk ,Cream, Whey, Peanuts, Milkfat, Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Stearin, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Extract

All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested – Sustainably Sourced

100% Federally Legal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!