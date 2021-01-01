XITE
Delta-8 THC Peanut Butter Nuggets 25mg
About this product
Our creamy Peanut Butter Nuggets are our fans favorite. With all natural peanut butter and milk chocolate, these delectable treats are one of a kind. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece.
ngredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Nonfat Dry Milk ,Cream, Whey, Peanuts, Milkfat, Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Stearin, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Extract
All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested – Sustainably Sourced
100% Federally Legal
