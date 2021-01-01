About this product

Our creamy Peanut Butter Nuggets are our fans favorite. With all natural peanut butter and milk chocolate, these delectable treats are one of a kind. Super naturally good with zero artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These are sold by the piece.

ngredients: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Chocolate Liquor, Nonfat Dry Milk ,Cream, Whey, Peanuts, Milkfat, Organic & Sustainably Sourced Palm Stearin, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Extract



All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested – Sustainably Sourced



100% Federally Legal