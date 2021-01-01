About this product

Mykos Root Paks are the all-purpose method of applying Mykos mycorrhizae for hydroponic systems with loose media (such as Growstone & Hydroton). Each pak hols 10 grams of pure mycorrhizal inoculant. The microbes inside each pak benefit plants by creating a "sponge-like" mass which collects and stores nutrients and water, increasing the update of both. This single species mycorrhizae contains only Rhizophagus intraradices. Mykos Root Paks do not contain any other microbes such as trichoderma or ecto mycorrhizae (which has no known direct effect on any vegetables, fruit, flowers or herbs).



Mykos Root Paks are available in a 50 ct and 500 ct.