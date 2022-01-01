About this product
Cat Lady is a high CBD hybrid strain sprayed that stands out among other strains. Cat Lady aroma contains a wonderful combination of smokiness and uplifting earthy sweetness.
EFFECTS: Relaxation, pain relief, and stress relief is what Cat Lady is best known for. Each unit contains 4 grams of premium hemp flower.
About this brand
Yaso
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
