Tossing and turning all night long not for you? This formula takes the anxiety out of gaining entrance into Dreamland. Vitamin B6 supports the conversion of serotonin, for deep REM sleep, where you dream. Rosehip calms the nervous system while L-Theanine, Melatonin, and Organic Baobab calms the mind and helps you stay asleep longer. Enter Dreamland. Wake up refreshed thanks to the multi-beneficial added Full Spectrum CBD.
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
