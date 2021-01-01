Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena

Golden State Cookies

Product rating:

About this product

Indica Dominant Hybrid

Combine the classic cookies with the sativa hybrid of the Golden State and what you get is FIRE! Frosty, stinky and hazy yet mellowing and social. You'll quickly be the most popular person when you light this baby up.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!