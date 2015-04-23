About this strain
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
