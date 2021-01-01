About this product

Our animal friends deserve a break from the stresses of life just like us. Our 100mg PawsterityTM line Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL is perfect for your pet. With just a small amount added to their food, you can provide them the mental clarity and relief from inflammation that you know they deserve.



Available in Natural Flavor



- Contains 100mg of our Yes.Life CBD

- Continual absolutely NO THC

- Continual use provides stronger results