Our 500mg Revive Life Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL (Cinnamon) packs a more potent punch for addressing issues such as discomfort and inflammation. With the ability to target more receptors in the brain, this product is similar to our Broad Spectrum tincture, but with naturally-occurring THC included.
Yes.Life
We focus on providing the natural solutions that are known to work.
We focus on smart science,high-quality CBD products, and being honest.
We focus on those seeking better health, no matter what challenges they may face in it.
At Yes.Life, we focus on you saying YES to LIFE again.
