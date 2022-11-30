About this product
The Yocan Evolve 2.0 is a next-generation pod-based vaporizer that improves the current standard for the pod-based platform.
The Evolve 2.0 aims to bring ultimate versatility to the game with a simple pod system, one for e-juice, one for oil, one for waxy cannabis extracts.
The Yocan Evolve 2.0 is a pod-based vaporizer that is compatible with e-juice, essential oils, and concentrates.
Yocan Evolve 2.0 All-In-One Pod System Vaporizer, With a no-leakage design and made to work with e-juice's and concentrates.
The Yocan Evolve 2.0 is such a simple and easy device to use, you won't have any sort of complication with it. It's a similar-looking Yocan Trio.
Main features:
All-In-One Pod System
simple and easy device to use
next-generation pod-based vaporizer
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
