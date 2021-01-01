About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus vaporizer pen 2020 version features Quartz Dual Coil (QDC) Technology.
This new Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 version is a perfect travel buddy! It is a powerful item that comes with a built-in jar for easy wax access wherever you go.
FEATURES
Built-In Concentrate Jar.
Dual Quartz Wax Atomizer.
Larger Chamber.
Micro-USB Charging.
Upgraded Battery.
Sleek and Discreet.
Learn more Evolve Plus Vape Pen Kit information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
