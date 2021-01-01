About this product

The Apex is a portable vape pen designed and manufactured by China-based Yocan Tech.



Yocan Apex has a QDC atomizer, as same as the Armor vape pen. The mouthpiece is 510 threaded connected with the base part.



Yocan Apex features a 650mAh rechargeable built-in battery, charge via micro USB port.



Main Features:

Heating in waves

QDC coil technology

510 Threaded connection

650mAh battery capacity



About Yocan



Yocan is a well-know vape brand since 2013, providing vape pens, box mod, enail and other vape devices. The flagship product is the Yocan Evolve Plus XL, an innovative device that kicked off the trend of portable or handheld vape pens. Hailed as the future of wax vaping was a very successful launch for the Yocan vape brand.



More information, please visit Yocan.com