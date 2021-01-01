About this product
The Apex is a portable vape pen designed and manufactured by China-based Yocan Tech.
Yocan Apex has a QDC atomizer, as same as the Armor vape pen. The mouthpiece is 510 threaded connected with the base part.
Yocan Apex features a 650mAh rechargeable built-in battery, charge via micro USB port.
Main Features:
Heating in waves
QDC coil technology
510 Threaded connection
650mAh battery capacity
About Yocan
Yocan is a well-know vape brand since 2013, providing vape pens, box mod, enail and other vape devices. The flagship product is the Yocan Evolve Plus XL, an innovative device that kicked off the trend of portable or handheld vape pens. Hailed as the future of wax vaping was a very successful launch for the Yocan vape brand.
More information, please visit Yocan.com
About Yocan
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
