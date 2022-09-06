About this product
The Yocan Armor Silver version is a portable wax pen vaporizer that ensures you have a sleek and stylish dab pen that's discreet and durable.
It is ideal for consumers who always find themselves on their feet.
Yocan Armor Silver version has a streamlined and modern design. Because of its size and portability, it's perfect for vapers who are always on the go.
Features:
QDC Technology
10-Second Pre-Heat Function
Featured 3 Voltage Levels
Fully Charged In 30 Min
Learn more on YocanTech.com
It is ideal for consumers who always find themselves on their feet.
Yocan Armor Silver version has a streamlined and modern design. Because of its size and portability, it's perfect for vapers who are always on the go.
Features:
QDC Technology
10-Second Pre-Heat Function
Featured 3 Voltage Levels
Fully Charged In 30 Min
Learn more on YocanTech.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.