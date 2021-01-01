About this product

If you’re interested in a on-the-go vape, read the post here. The Armor, Yocan latest vape pen is the best option for you. If you have tried the Yocan Evolve Plus which many vapers like it. The Yocan Armor also include the QDC technology. Read on find out why you should to switch it.



Yocan Armor Feature Fast charge



The worst thing a vape enthusiast can face is the loss of charge while having a vape session on the go. Well, Yocan Armor, the latest upcoming technology of the brand, was built considering this problem; as it packs a powerful battery with the potential to last a long time. Also, even if it runs out of charge, it can reach full-battery again in a couple of minutes.



Preheat function enhance your vaping performance



Moreover, the efficient preset temperature profile with a pre-heat time of 10 seconds was selected to elevate your experience on many levels.



Main Features:



Battery: 380mAh

10-second pre-heat time

Preset temperature profiles

QDC Technology

Fast USB charging

Easy to use



Learn more Yocan Armor information on YocanTech.com