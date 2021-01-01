About this product
If you’re interested in a on-the-go vape, read the post here. The Armor, Yocan latest vape pen is the best option for you. If you have tried the Yocan Evolve Plus which many vapers like it. The Yocan Armor also include the QDC technology. Read on find out why you should to switch it.
Yocan Armor Feature Fast charge
The worst thing a vape enthusiast can face is the loss of charge while having a vape session on the go. Well, Yocan Armor, the latest upcoming technology of the brand, was built considering this problem; as it packs a powerful battery with the potential to last a long time. Also, even if it runs out of charge, it can reach full-battery again in a couple of minutes.
Preheat function enhance your vaping performance
Moreover, the efficient preset temperature profile with a pre-heat time of 10 seconds was selected to elevate your experience on many levels.
Main Features:
Battery: 380mAh
10-second pre-heat time
Preset temperature profiles
QDC Technology
Fast USB charging
Easy to use
Learn more Yocan Armor information on YocanTech.com

About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
