The Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 version features dual coils made from quartz, as opposed to traditional fiber wicks, offering the cleanest and smoothest vaping experience. Yocan Evolve Plus Sakura Pink 2020 version vaporizer pen for concentrate.
Feature:
Built in silicone jar
Bigger chamber
1100mAh battery
15 seconds of continuous heat
Huge vapor.
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
