About this product

Yocan Evolve Plus is perfect blend between purity and stability.



The Evolve Plus slim pen design boasts an impressively deep loading chamber.

It is lined with quartz crystal and fitted with dual quartz rods wrapped in durable QDC coils for the perfect blend between purity and stability. Or you can swap it out for the 510-thread coilless ceramic coil.



An functional coil cap and leak proof technology delivers an extraordinary and worry-free vapor experience.



Main Feature:



Built-In Concentrate Jar

Dual Quartz concentrate Atomizer

Larger Chamber

Micro-USB Charging

Upgraded Battery

Sleek and Discreet

Coil cap to prevent concentrate from leaking out

Instant heating time

Dual quartz coil technology

Long-lasting 1100mAh battery

15 Seconds of Continuous Heat



Size: 120 x 19mm

Material: Metal with quartz coils



Thread: Standard 510 thread

Battery: Built-in 1100mah

Charging: Micro USB Port



Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus information, visit YocanTech.com