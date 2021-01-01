About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is latest version pen-style vaporizer, comes with 6 new stylish colours. The battery of Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is same with the original version, formed with a 1400mAh internal battery.



There is a silicone storage jar built into the bottom of Yocan Evolve Plus XL. You can carry concentrate material for on the go. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version also feature airflow control, delivery smoothest vapor.



Main Features:



Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction



Single Firing Button



Hanging Ring



QUAD coil instantly heating



Functional coil cap



Magnetic mouthpiece



Good flavor and vapor production



1400mAh capacity battery



6 new stylish 2020 version colors



Compact and portable



Storage Jar



Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocan.com