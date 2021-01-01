About this product

The Yocan Evolve plus XL 2020 version is discreet vape pen, but it’s still small enough that you should be able to conceal it into your pocket.



How to turn on/off Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Silver Version?



Please make sure your Yocan Evolve Plus XL device is charged.



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL power button is located at the middle part of the battery. It’s a oblong shaped (or elongated) button on the Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery.

The Yocan Evolve plus XL 2020 version works exactly like most other 510 thread vape pen, clicking the fire button 5 times in a row within 2 seconds to turn it on. If you want to turn off the Yocan Evolve Plus XL, as same as turn on operation, just hit the fire button 5 times again.



Auto-cut-off Protection:



Safety Cutoff function. If the power button is pressed continuously for more than 15 seconds, the light will flash 3 times and stop working. Release the power button and then press the power button to continue vaping.



Short-circuit: The light flashes 3 times.

Low battery: The light flashes 10 times and stops working.



Any questions about Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer manual, please visit Yocan.com