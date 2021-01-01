About this product
More vape fans love the twist type vape pen, the LIT is latest Twist vaporizer pen with variable voltage from Yocan Tech.
Yocan LIT Twist Pocket-sized Vaporizer for on the go, simply twist the dial to customize voltage (1.8V to 4.2V).
Main Features:
Dimension: 19x97x27mm
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Preheat function 1.8V
Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V
Micro USB Charging
Battery Status Indicator Light
QDC Technology
Include Extra Magnetic Adapter
Learn more Yocan LIT information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
