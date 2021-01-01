About this product

The Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer battery is latest vape pen from Yocan.com. This device allows you to adjust the output voltage between 1.8 and 4.2V by twisting the knob at the bottom of the battery device. Different voltage outputs allows you to experience different flavors.



Compatible with all oil, concentrate, and essential oil cartridges with a 510 thread.



Yocan LIT Features:



Control the voltage with variable voltage twist knob

Adjustable Voltage: 1.8V – 4.8V

Compatible with most vape cartridges.

Long lasting 400mAh battery.

510 Threaded

Preheat mode

10 Seconds Hold Time

Fits all 510 Thread cartridges

Micro USB Port



Learn more Yocan LIT information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com