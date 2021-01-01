About this product
The Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer battery is latest vape pen from Yocan.com. This device allows you to adjust the output voltage between 1.8 and 4.2V by twisting the knob at the bottom of the battery device. Different voltage outputs allows you to experience different flavors.
Compatible with all oil, concentrate, and essential oil cartridges with a 510 thread.
Yocan LIT Features:
Control the voltage with variable voltage twist knob
Adjustable Voltage: 1.8V – 4.8V
Compatible with most vape cartridges.
Long lasting 400mAh battery.
510 Threaded
Preheat mode
10 Seconds Hold Time
Fits all 510 Thread cartridges
Micro USB Port
Learn more Yocan LIT information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
