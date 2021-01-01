About this product

What’s your vape pen on the go? And how many 510 cartridges do you have? Today we are going to introduce a unique vape pen from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand since 2013. The Yocan LIT comes with 400mAh built-in battery, last all day vaping.



Yocan LIT Twist vaporizer is the newest addition to Yocan vape pen product line-up. The LIT battery has variable voltage, range from 1.8v to 4.2v, so you can pick the appropriate heat level for the material you are loading.



Main Features:

400mAh battery

Dual quartz coils

Multiple colors available

Dimension: 19x97x27mm

On the go Twist Vape Pen



