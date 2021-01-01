About this product
Yocan alway bings best vape pen to the vape market. Yocan LIT is design for concentrate, and also can be compatible with most 510 thread cartridges.
The Yocan LIT vapor quality is relatively smooth and satisfying, and can actually be changed by selecting a different voltage level.
The biggest advantage of Yocan LIT twist vape is its ability to customize your sessions. You can change the three preset voltage levels by triple clicking the fire button.
Main Features:
Dimension: 19x97x27mm
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Preheat function 1.8V
Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V
Micro USB Charging
Battery Status Indicator Light
QDC Technology
Include Extra Magnetic Adapter
400mAh built-in battery
Multiple colors available
Single Button Operation
Learn more Yocan LIT features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
