About this product
Yocan UNI S Box Mod Powder Blue version is the latest upgrade to the very popular original Yocan UNI. It is a vaporizer mod device designed for vaping cartridges.
The Yocan UNI S comes with zinc alloy body that make it very light and a pleasure to hold. The atomizer adjustment dial is now much larger and more visible. And the fire button of Yocan UNI S is rectangular octagon. The LED lights are at the bottom of the front panel.
The Yocan UNI S Keeps Vaping Nice And Simple.
Main Features:
Metallic body
USB-C Charging
Preset Temperatures
Adjustable atomizer height
Lanyard Hole
Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please visit our official site.
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
