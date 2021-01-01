About this product

Yocan UNI S Box Mod Powder Blue version is the latest upgrade to the very popular original Yocan UNI. It is a vaporizer mod device designed for vaping cartridges.



The Yocan UNI S comes with zinc alloy body that make it very light and a pleasure to hold. The atomizer adjustment dial is now much larger and more visible. And the fire button of Yocan UNI S is rectangular octagon. The LED lights are at the bottom of the front panel.



The Yocan UNI S Keeps Vaping Nice And Simple.



Main Features:



Metallic body

USB-C Charging

Preset Temperatures

Adjustable atomizer height

Lanyard Hole



Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please visit our official site.