About this product

The UNI S is an vape mod upgrade from the original UNI vape mod, and it is available on Yocan official store now. Read on and find out what's new features does the new Yocan UNI S brings.



The metallic body that not only gives the Yocan UNI S VV Vaporizer Mod premium feel but also premium durability. It's now also packed with Yocan Tech advanced charging technology, the Yocan UNI S is outfitted with a USB Type-C charging port.



Main Features:

Small Size and Powerful

Metallic Body

Type-C Charging Port

Preheat Mode

Preset 3 Voltage Levels

Fit all 510 threaded cartridges



Buy Yocan UNI S today!