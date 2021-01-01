About this product
Yocan Vane Black version a premium portable device. The best vaporizer for you. It fits nicely into your slim jeans and vaporize on-the-go in style! The easy-to-load ceramic heating chamber produces strong and flavorful vapor in a matter of seconds. Yocan Vane boasts great battery life, and an extremely durable, high-quality construction from a trusted manufacturer. Users can draw only the purest flavor you'll ever taste from a vaporizer.
Feature:
Precision temp control
Produces Top Quality Vapor
Conduction Heating
200°F - 480°F (93 - 248°C)
30 Second Heat Up Time
All Day Vaping Battery Power
Learn more Yocan Vane on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
