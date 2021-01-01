About this product

The Vane is a new portable vaporizer from Yocan Tech. It’s simple to use, plus its small and lightweight size (80*30*20mm) make it easy to carry. The Yocan Vane portable vaporizer comes with a 1100mAh battery with a type-c charge port. And a comfortable magnetic mouthpiece.



The Yocan Vane featured a big ceramic heating chamber. It incorporates a clever design that helps disperse the hot vapor into a more comfortable and flavorful hit, even at higher temps. And in typical high-end vaping fashion, the Vane come with a magnetic mouthpiece. https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-vane-portable-vaporizer-providing-flavorful-hit/



Main Features:



OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp

Short-Circuit Protection

Low Voltage Protection

High-Temperature Protection

Low/High Resistance Protection

Precision temp control

Produces Top Quality Vapor

Conduction Heating

Simple to use

Long-lasting battery

Lightweight

Even heating

Strong effects

Decent flavor and vapor

Nicely designed mouthpiece



Learn more Yocan Vane information on YocanTech.com