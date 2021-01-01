About this product
The Vane handheld vaporizer is powered by Yocan. This device boasts a ceramic heating element, plus the conduction chamber it deliver delicious and thick vape flavor. Read on find out how big performance the Yocan Vane vaporizer comes with.
At first glance Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Silver Version looks a USB flash drive. The Yocan Vane comes with a rechargeable 1100mAh battery, and fully charged within 1 hours. Allow you spend more time enjoying and less time waiting charging. It is the Perfect & Powerful & Small Vaporizer with BIG performance.
The Yocan Vane featured an enhanced user experience with magnetic mouthpiece. It's cool design for on the go.
Main Features:
Heats up quickly
Temperature Control
Capacity long-life 1100mAh batteries
High-quality components
Portable and sleek
Produces thick vapor
Easy to use – no complicated user manual needed
Maintenance-free
Type C USB charging port
Learn more Yocan Vane information on Yocantech.com
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
