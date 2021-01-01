About this product
Today, we are going to talk about the latest device from Yocan, it’s named Yocan X. Benefiting from all the successful and mature application experience of QDC technology, Yocan X Concentrate Pod System is born to be extraordinary. Presenting the Yocan X, which absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus and Yocan UNI! It is an extremely versatile Pod system. Read on to learn more detail about this device from Yocan Tech.
Feature:
Rechargeable 500mAh battery
Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm
Magnetic Connection
10 Sec Preheating Function
3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v
QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil)
Leak-proof design airflow
Produces Top Quality Vapor
All Day Vaping Battery Power
USB-C Charging
Short-Circuit Protection
Low Voltage Protection
Package Content
1x Yocan X Pen
1x Extra Pod w/ Mouthpiece
1x Type-C Cable
1x Pick Tool
1x Instructions Manual
Learn more Yocan X pod system on YocanTech.com
Feature:
Rechargeable 500mAh battery
Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm
Magnetic Connection
10 Sec Preheating Function
3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v
QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil)
Leak-proof design airflow
Produces Top Quality Vapor
All Day Vaping Battery Power
USB-C Charging
Short-Circuit Protection
Low Voltage Protection
Package Content
1x Yocan X Pen
1x Extra Pod w/ Mouthpiece
1x Type-C Cable
1x Pick Tool
1x Instructions Manual
Learn more Yocan X pod system on YocanTech.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.