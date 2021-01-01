About this product

Today, we are going to talk about the latest device from Yocan, it’s named Yocan X. Benefiting from all the successful and mature application experience of QDC technology, Yocan X Concentrate Pod System is born to be extraordinary. Presenting the Yocan X, which absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus and Yocan UNI! It is an extremely versatile Pod system. Read on to learn more detail about this device from Yocan Tech.



Feature:

Rechargeable 500mAh battery

Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm

Magnetic Connection

10 Sec Preheating Function

3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v

QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil)

Leak-proof design airflow

Produces Top Quality Vapor

All Day Vaping Battery Power

USB-C Charging

Short-Circuit Protection

Low Voltage Protection



Package Content

1x Yocan X Pen

1x Extra Pod w/ Mouthpiece

1x Type-C Cable

1x Pick Tool

1x Instructions Manual



Learn more Yocan X pod system on YocanTech.com