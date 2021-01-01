About this product

Yocan X is a Stylish and portable Vaporizer Pen



This device comes equipped with two QDC coils for the most convenient on-the-go vaping. It’s an upgrade of the vaporizer pens on the market. Compared to other items, the Yocan X pod mod have a way better build quality. The cartridge is design with dual quartz coil, can heat faster and vapor produce bigger cloud.



On-the-go Vape Pen



The portability of Yocan X is good, and you can carry it on-the-go. The Yocan X is comfortable to carry around in your pocket or purse. The batter life can support at lest all day vaping. By the way, the fully charge just need to 40 min. You can charge it via power bank.



Sleek, easy to use vape pen



If you are looking for a concentrate vaporizer pen, the Yocan X is the best option for you.



5 clicks to turn it on and start your vaping. It’s easy to use. If you have multiple Yocan X cartridges, pre-loaded the cartridges, you will get an awesome pack-and-go vaporizer pen.



Main Features:



Instant-heat coil

Innovative, replaceable Vapor Pod cartridge

Dual Quartz Coil Technology

Compact Design

Durable

Type-C Charge

Rechargeable battery 500 mah

Magnetic Connection

10 Sec Preheating

Function3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v

Learn more Yocan X information, please visit YocanTech.com