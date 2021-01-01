About this product
Yocan X is a Stylish and portable Vaporizer Pen
This device comes equipped with two QDC coils for the most convenient on-the-go vaping. It’s an upgrade of the vaporizer pens on the market. Compared to other items, the Yocan X pod mod have a way better build quality. The cartridge is design with dual quartz coil, can heat faster and vapor produce bigger cloud.
On-the-go Vape Pen
The portability of Yocan X is good, and you can carry it on-the-go. The Yocan X is comfortable to carry around in your pocket or purse. The batter life can support at lest all day vaping. By the way, the fully charge just need to 40 min. You can charge it via power bank.
Sleek, easy to use vape pen
If you are looking for a concentrate vaporizer pen, the Yocan X is the best option for you.
5 clicks to turn it on and start your vaping. It’s easy to use. If you have multiple Yocan X cartridges, pre-loaded the cartridges, you will get an awesome pack-and-go vaporizer pen.
Main Features:
Instant-heat coil
Innovative, replaceable Vapor Pod cartridge
Dual Quartz Coil Technology
Compact Design
Durable
Type-C Charge
Rechargeable battery 500 mah
Magnetic Connection
10 Sec Preheating
Function3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
