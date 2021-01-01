About this product
Yocan Tech used its hallmark Quartz Dual Coil Technology, same heating technology utilizing with the Yocan Evolve Plus. The Yocan X producing pure flavor and vapor production, making this the perfect on the go device.
The Yocan X featuring a rechargeable 500mAh build-in battery, via type-C fast charging port.
The Yocan X vaporizer pen has 3 tiered output voltage levels. And designed with a small Yocan X Pod, allowing for quick fill and easy to use.
Main Features:
Rechargeable 500mAh battery
Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm
Magnetic Connection
10 Sec Preheating Function
3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v
QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil)
Leak-proof design airflow
Produces Top Quality Vapor
All Day Vaping Battery Power
USB-C Charging
Learn more Yocan X vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
