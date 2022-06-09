Beard Serum 100mg



Ingredients:

Jojoba oil

Apricot kernel oil

Vitamin E oil

Rosemary Essential oil

White Fir Essential oil

Bergamot Essential oil

CBD



How to use:

Massage 2-4 drops into beard or mustache.



Benefits of products:

● This serum has a woodsy smell with a herbal and citrus hint. We added Rosemary

because it’s such an organic herbal smell plus, it is a great oil to increase blood flow

which in turn will help promote hair growth. The White Fir Essential oil is a potent anti

aging antioxidant.

● This is a multi-purpose serum for those who do not have beards. It is a great scalp

treatment. Again it encourages hair growth, and nourishes the scalp to help remedy

dandruff. You can also use this product on the face, it is a perfect serum for dehydrated

and rough skin.