About this product
Beard Serum 100mg
Ingredients:
Jojoba oil
Apricot kernel oil
Vitamin E oil
Rosemary Essential oil
White Fir Essential oil
Bergamot Essential oil
CBD
How to use:
Massage 2-4 drops into beard or mustache.
Benefits of products:
● This serum has a woodsy smell with a herbal and citrus hint. We added Rosemary
because it’s such an organic herbal smell plus, it is a great oil to increase blood flow
which in turn will help promote hair growth. The White Fir Essential oil is a potent anti
aging antioxidant.
● This is a multi-purpose serum for those who do not have beards. It is a great scalp
treatment. Again it encourages hair growth, and nourishes the scalp to help remedy
dandruff. You can also use this product on the face, it is a perfect serum for dehydrated
and rough skin.
Ingredients:
Jojoba oil
Apricot kernel oil
Vitamin E oil
Rosemary Essential oil
White Fir Essential oil
Bergamot Essential oil
CBD
How to use:
Massage 2-4 drops into beard or mustache.
Benefits of products:
● This serum has a woodsy smell with a herbal and citrus hint. We added Rosemary
because it’s such an organic herbal smell plus, it is a great oil to increase blood flow
which in turn will help promote hair growth. The White Fir Essential oil is a potent anti
aging antioxidant.
● This is a multi-purpose serum for those who do not have beards. It is a great scalp
treatment. Again it encourages hair growth, and nourishes the scalp to help remedy
dandruff. You can also use this product on the face, it is a perfect serum for dehydrated
and rough skin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yogastey
Yogastey is a small company located in Spokane Washington founded in 2018. Yogastey was built on the passion to provide product that make our customers feel refreshed and rejuvenated with every use. We pride ourselves on having the best CBD products on the market. Having confidence in the products you us is priceless.
Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge.
REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD.
Let us help you feel beautiful!
Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge.
REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD.
Let us help you feel beautiful!