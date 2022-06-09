About this product
Aftershave 200mg
Ingredients:
Witch Hazel
Alcohol
Aloe Vera Gel
Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Peppermint Essential Oil
CBD
How to use:
Apply to freshly shaven skin
Benefits of products:
Witch Hazel has blalncing properties, it is excellent for restoring pH and tightening the pores.
Aloe Vera Gel is calming and healing.Eucalyptus and Peppermint are cooling and antibacterial
which helps nicks. This product leaves the face feeling fresh and moisturized.
About this brand
Yogastey
Yogastey is a small company located in Spokane Washington founded in 2018. Yogastey was built on the passion to provide product that make our customers feel refreshed and rejuvenated with every use. We pride ourselves on having the best CBD products on the market. Having confidence in the products you us is priceless.
Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge.
REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD.
Let us help you feel beautiful!
