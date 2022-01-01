Storage & Handling Conditions:

In order to preserve freshness, store in sealed containers away from light, heat and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.



Product Information:

Product Size: 0.5oz (15mL)

Scent: N/A

Total MG in Product: 300mg (CBD)

Packaging Type: 15mL Airless Pump



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD). This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.



Ingredients:

Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from industrial hemp formulated in a proprietary blend with Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Di C12-15 Alkyl Fumarate, Sunflower Oil, Isopropyl Palmitate, DMDM Hydantoin, Carbomer, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Aloe Barbadenis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Octoxynol-13, Nonoxynol-12, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.



Directions for Use:

Apply daily or as desired over your face and neck. For optimum results, massage into skin after washing your face. Keep away from eyes, mouth and other sensitive areas. Discontinue use immediately if irritation occurs.