Apply daily or as desired over your face and neck.
For optimum results, massage into the skin after washing your face.
Keep away from eyes, mouth, and other sensitive areas.
Discontinue use immediately if irritation occurs
All our Yogi health Plus CBD Products come with the promise of;
Organic Ingredients Only
Genuine CBD
No THC
Lab Tested with CoA
US-grown 100% Natural Hemp
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.