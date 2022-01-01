About this product
The capsules come with a mix of adaptogens and botanicals for providing you with a clutter-free, rejuvenated mind in the morning.
The capsules are non-GMO, gluten-free, and made using US-grown hemp. We take special care of using only natural ingredients for making our capsules so that your body absorbs CBD perfectly.
Features of Yogi Health Plus CBD Softgel Capsules
Special CBD formula to stimulate brain function
Reduces morning tiredness and chills
100% organic with less than 0.3% THC
Easy-to-consume soft gels for quick action
Approved by Yogihealth Plus CBD experts for daily use
Added adaptogens and botanicals
The capsules are non-GMO, gluten-free, and made using US-grown hemp. We take special care of using only natural ingredients for making our capsules so that your body absorbs CBD perfectly.
Features of Yogi Health Plus CBD Softgel Capsules
Special CBD formula to stimulate brain function
Reduces morning tiredness and chills
100% organic with less than 0.3% THC
Easy-to-consume soft gels for quick action
Approved by Yogihealth Plus CBD experts for daily use
Added adaptogens and botanicals
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yogi Health Plus
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.