Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes
CBD Bath Bomb - 50 mg - Wild Passion, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Almond,Oatmeal Milk & Honey
Product rating:
About this product
5 options available:
Wild Passion - Very popular fruity perfume. Comparable to Victoria Secret's Love Spell.
Oat Milk & Honey - The best Oatmeal Milk & Honey fragrance we have found. Enjoy!
Cherry Almond - The one and only! Our top selling fragrance in a Bath Bomb. Roasted almonds and wild cherries!
Black Rasberry Vanilla - Top notch blend of Black Raspberries and Vanilla. Truly unique and amazing fragrance.
Monkey Farts- Banana, grapefruit, kiwi, and strawberries. Smells much better than the name suggests!
Wild Passion - Very popular fruity perfume. Comparable to Victoria Secret's Love Spell.
Oat Milk & Honey - The best Oatmeal Milk & Honey fragrance we have found. Enjoy!
Cherry Almond - The one and only! Our top selling fragrance in a Bath Bomb. Roasted almonds and wild cherries!
Black Rasberry Vanilla - Top notch blend of Black Raspberries and Vanilla. Truly unique and amazing fragrance.
Monkey Farts- Banana, grapefruit, kiwi, and strawberries. Smells much better than the name suggests!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!