Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

CBD Bath Bomb - 50 mg - Wild Passion, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Almond,Oatmeal Milk & Honey

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

5 options available:

Wild Passion - Very popular fruity perfume. Comparable to Victoria Secret's Love Spell.
Oat Milk & Honey - The best Oatmeal Milk & Honey fragrance we have found. Enjoy!
Cherry Almond - The one and only! Our top selling fragrance in a Bath Bomb. Roasted almonds and wild cherries!
Black Rasberry Vanilla - Top notch blend of Black Raspberries and Vanilla. Truly unique and amazing fragrance.
Monkey Farts- Banana, grapefruit, kiwi, and strawberries. Smells much better than the name suggests!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!