  3. Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes
Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

We take a farm to table approach for our CBD products.

About Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

Yudah wellness products are derived from our carefully and organically grown and selected hemp plants on our licensed farm in Colorado. Our brand names YUDAH, JAUXX and BESTY are our line up that come from our farm. This farm to table approach is not only unique it is better and of the highest quality. We grow, harvest, cure, extract and formulate every product we offer and we are the largest vertically integrated hemp company in the United States. No outsourced material is found in our product lines which means we can guarantee that what you buy will never contain pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals or any chemicals of any kind. We water our plants from a deep Colorado aquafer and this means cool, pure natural drinking water is what our plants absorb and use to energize and grow. The best genetics, the best water and soil thus delivering the cleanest and purest product in the marketplace.

Available in

United States